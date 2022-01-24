Ministries, Commission and SEV support 5th InvestGR Forum

The Representation of the European Commission in Greece, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Development and Investments and the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) are lending their support and auspices to the 5th InvestGR Forum 2022.

The 2022 forum will be held under the banner “A New Greece Emerges” and will take place on July 13, at the Grand Hyatt Athens.

The strategic sponsors of the event are the companies EY Greece and JTI Hellas, while important foreign and Greek media will support the forum as media sponsors.

The InvestGR Forum: Foreign Investments in Greece is being organized by Public Affairs and Networks for the fifth consecutive year, and deals exclusively with the issue of foreign investment in Greece and the country’s attractiveness as an investment destination.

The founder of the InvestGR Forum, Andreas Yannopoulos, stated: “As the organizers of the InvestGR Forum, we are particularly encouraged by the continuing and consistent support and trust of such important institutions in the forum. This support also reinforces the credibility of our project, and is pushing us to prepare and execute an even more successful 5th InvestGR Forum 2022.”