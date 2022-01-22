ECONOMY

TAP certificate weighing down property transactions

tap-certificate-weighing-down-property-transactions

Frustration continues to grow among thousands of property owners over the requirement that they must be issued a so-called TAP certificate, which proves they do not owe property tax to the local municipality before they can complete a real estate transaction. 

The need for the TAP certificate has been derided as a convenient way for municipalities to collect revenue, which however is causing delays in transactions. 

Municipal levies on property are based on its area. If at the time of a real estate transaction, a property’s size turns out to be more that which is officially declared, the municipality will demand the owner pays an additional levy in order to issue a TAP certificate.

The requirement has been denounced by citizens as unnecessary bureaucracy and a way for authorities to milk them of cash. Last November, Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis requested its abolition, given the recent digitization of public administration procedures.

Property Taxation
READ MORE
which-areas-face-property-taxation-hikes
OBJECTIVE VALUES

Which areas face property taxation hikes

facing-the-enfia-conundrum
PROPERTY TAXATION

Facing the ENFIA conundrum

mypropertys-huge-advantage
PROPERTY

MyProperty’s huge advantage

parental-concessions-and-donations-declared-online
ECONOMY

Parental concessions and donations declared online

[INTIME]
PROPERTY TAXATION

Suspension of VAT on new houses to continue till 2024 at least

extension-for-realty-transfers
PROPERTY

Extension for realty transfers