ATHEX: Losses send weekly result into the red

Heavily affected by the decline in the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday and those in the rest of the eurozone on Friday, with the chances of a war in Ukraine increasing anew, the Greek bourse suffered notable losses that swung the net weekly result out of the black and into the red. The market’s benchmark dropped 15 points and losing stocks amounted to 100.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 942.46 points, shedding 1.58% from Thursday’s 957.60 points. On a weekly basis it conceded 0.73%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.57%, ending at 2,277.47 points and the banks index shrank 1.45%, with Piraeus parting with 1.83%, National dropping 1.82%, Eurobank falling 1.34% and Alpha giving up 1.16%.

ElvalHalcor lost 3.45%, Hellenic Petroleum eased 2.90%, Lamda Development conceded 2.77% and Terna Energy was down 2.71%.

In total 18 stocks produced gains, 100 suffered losses and seven remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 101.8 million euros, up from Thursday’s €82 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.02% to close at 69.02 points.