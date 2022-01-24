ECONOMY BUSINESS

Germany’s Ecovium buys out Greek IT company Mantis

germanys-ecovium-buys-out-greek-it-company-mantis

Mergers and acquisitions in the information technology sector have obtained some momentum in Greece since the start of the year, with roughly one deal made every week.

One of the most recent and significant transactions concerns the acquisition of Greek company Mantis by Germany’s Ecovium group. The transaction is worth more than 60 million euros, Kathimerini understands.

Founded in February 1986, Mantis creates and develops systems for logistics management and corporate software, with its clients including companies in the sectors of banking, telecoms, shipping and healthcare services.

Business Technology
READ MORE
e-commerce-growing-in-greece
ECONOMY

E-commerce growing in Greece

greece-a-growing-technology-hub-for-entrepreneurs
DENIS TERRIEN

Greece ‘a growing technology hub for entrepreneurs’

ote-to-invest-over-3-bln-euros
TELECOMMUNICATIONS

OTE to invest over 3 bln euros

visual-radar-for-pollution-forest-fires
BUSINESS

Visual radar for pollution, forest fires

[AP]
ECONOMY

Mitsotakis to meet with Amazon Web Services executives in Athens on Friday

wind-hellas-offshoot-to-offer-wholesale-fiberoptic-services
BUSINESS

Wind Hellas offshoot to offer wholesale fiberoptic services