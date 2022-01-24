Germany’s Ecovium buys out Greek IT company Mantis

Mergers and acquisitions in the information technology sector have obtained some momentum in Greece since the start of the year, with roughly one deal made every week.

One of the most recent and significant transactions concerns the acquisition of Greek company Mantis by Germany’s Ecovium group. The transaction is worth more than 60 million euros, Kathimerini understands.

Founded in February 1986, Mantis creates and develops systems for logistics management and corporate software, with its clients including companies in the sectors of banking, telecoms, shipping and healthcare services.