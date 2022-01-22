ECONOMY

Cyprus lawmakers pass bill protecting whistleblowers

cyprus-lawmakers-pass-bill-protecting-whistleblowers

Cypriot lawmakers passed a bill on whistleblowing safeguards last week after years of delays and pressure from the European Union, with the new law aimed at shielding employees from retaliation after speaking up against corruption. 

Cyprus’ House of Representatives passed the bill on Thursday 49 to 1, approving legislation that aligns further protections to whistleblowers at the national level with the EU’s Whistleblowing Directive. 

MP Irene Charalambides, who first introduced legislation for the protection of whistleblowers back in 2016, expressed her satisfaction with the ratification of the new bill by lawmakers. 

“From now on whistleblowers in Cyprus are not required to choose to talk to police or the attorney general, but they can talk to others including the House,” Charalambides said. 

Back in November ahead of a deadline set by the EU, Charalambides led a team of legislators to the Justice Ministry, urgently asking to review texts line-by-line and compare whistleblowing protections in an EU directive against proposed legislation to ensure compatibility.

Cyprus Corruption
READ MORE
thirteen-sent-to-trial-in-folli-follie-fraud-case
ECONOMY

Thirteen sent to trial in Folli-Follie fraud case

tap-certificate-weighing-down-property-transactions
ECONOMY

TAP certificate weighing down property transactions

return-to-turbulent-past-of-greek-politics-could-compromise-path-of-progress
DENNIS SHEN, ECONOMIST, DIRECTOR, SCOPE RATINGS

Return to turbulent past of Greek politics could compromise path of progress

larco-still-a-bleeding-wound
ECONOMY

Larco still a bleeding wound

higher-credit-demand-fee-driven-business-could-help-lenders
ANDREA COSTANZO, ASSISTANT VP, GLOBAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, DBRS MORNINGSTAR

Higher credit demand, fee-driven business could help lenders

[Intime News]
ECONOMY

Current account deficit swells