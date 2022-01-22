cyprus-lawmakers-pass-bill-protecting-whistleblowers

Cypriot lawmakers passed a bill on whistleblowing safeguards last week after years of delays and pressure from the European Union, with the new law aimed at shielding employees from retaliation after speaking up against corruption.

Cyprus’ House of Representatives passed the bill on Thursday 49 to 1, approving legislation that aligns further protections to whistleblowers at the national level with the EU’s Whistleblowing Directive.

MP Irene Charalambides, who first introduced legislation for the protection of whistleblowers back in 2016, expressed her satisfaction with the ratification of the new bill by lawmakers.

“From now on whistleblowers in Cyprus are not required to choose to talk to police or the attorney general, but they can talk to others including the House,” Charalambides said.

Back in November ahead of a deadline set by the EU, Charalambides led a team of legislators to the Justice Ministry, urgently asking to review texts line-by-line and compare whistleblowing protections in an EU directive against proposed legislation to ensure compatibility.