projects-available-for-all-constructors

The scale of public infrastructure projects that will be put to tender over the next decade is so significant that their sum is expected to exceed the period in the runup to the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.

This means that construction firms will be seeking partnerships and alliances for undertaking the bigger works.

Already, for instance, participants in the expression of interest for new railway projects worth 4 billion euros proclaimed by ERGOSE include the GEK Terna-Intrakat cooperation and Aktor, which started a new alliance with Mytilineos.

In other projects, however, Mytlineos has worked with rival Avax.