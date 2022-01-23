ECONOMY VACCINATION FINES

No fine for Greek over-60s vaccinated abroad

no-fine-for-greek-over-60s-vaccinated-abroad

The government is expected on Monday to provide a solution for the 100-euro fine imposed on Greek taxpayers living in the United States who are over 60 years old and whose Covid vaccination certificate is not recognized by the Greek system.

“We will announce how this will be resolved on Monday. It will either be through Citizens’ Service Centers (KEP) or an app that will be operated,” Deputy Minister for Digital Governance Giorgos Georgantas told Skai television on Saturday.

“Taxpayers registered with the tax office for residents of other countries will not have to do anything,” he added, referring to the ‘DOY Exoterikou’ service.

Taxation
READ MORE
tap-certificate-weighing-down-property-transactions
ECONOMY

TAP certificate weighing down property transactions

tax-payment-via-foreign-cards
FINANCE

Tax payment via foreign cards

[SHUTTERSTOCK]
FINANCE

Automatic VAT rebates soon

sifting-through-taxpayer-data
TAXATION

Sifting through taxpayer data

which-areas-face-property-taxation-hikes
OBJECTIVE VALUES

Which areas face property taxation hikes

yes-to-furlough-no-to-vat-cut
FINANCE

Yes to furlough, no to VAT cut