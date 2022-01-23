no-fine-for-greek-over-60s-vaccinated-abroad

The government is expected on Monday to provide a solution for the 100-euro fine imposed on Greek taxpayers living in the United States who are over 60 years old and whose Covid vaccination certificate is not recognized by the Greek system.

“We will announce how this will be resolved on Monday. It will either be through Citizens’ Service Centers (KEP) or an app that will be operated,” Deputy Minister for Digital Governance Giorgos Georgantas told Skai television on Saturday.

“Taxpayers registered with the tax office for residents of other countries will not have to do anything,” he added, referring to the ‘DOY Exoterikou’ service.