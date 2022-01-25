Staikouras: Tax breaks a priority for the gov’t

“Reducing the tax burden on households and businesses has been a central priority of the government since the beginning of its governance,” Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said in a statement on Sunday.

As he said, a discussion has already started in the Finance Ministry for rendering permanent the tax relief measures implemented for 2022, such as reduced VAT on restaurants, transport, tourism, freezing the solidarity levy in the private sector and reducing social security contributions.

However, for this to happen, the fiscal conditions must allow it. Staikouras underlined that this government has proved that it reduces taxes and its goal is to continue to do so.

“Depending on the fiscal room created, in the future we will proceed with new tax cuts, further enhancing the disposable income of citizens.”