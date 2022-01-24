clear-tourism-message

Greek tourism has proved that it is strong and constitutes the locomotive of the Greek economy, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Sunday in an interview with newspaper Rhodes Dimokratiki.

“Greece sent a clear message to everyone last year regarding the time and the way it will open for its visitors,” he said, adding, “The state operated in a coordinated way, the professionals of the sector strictly observed the health protection measures, the local administration worked efficiently and all the efforts bore fruit.”

Kikilias outlined as a strategic priority of the government the strengthening of high-quality investment plans, which “give high added value to tourism.”