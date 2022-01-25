electronics-retailer-public-acquires-controlling-stake-in-gadget-repair-company

The Public group on Monday announced its acquisition of 50% of iRepair, a company specializing in the repair of cellphones, tablets and computers, confirming Public’s course toward becoming a group with a variety of goods and services in the electronics sector.

The implementation of the deal starts with four iRepair service points created within Public stores, at The Mall Athens and at Syntagma, Piraeus and Glyfada.

More service points are set to be created in Greece and Cyprus this and next year with the support of a large team to be active at over 100 points, reaching up to 350 specialized staff by the end of 2024.