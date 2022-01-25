Cyprus planning green or sustainability bond, debt agency says

Cyprus could issue its first “green” or sustainability bond as soon as next year and would aim to raise at least 500 million euros, an official at its debt management agency told Reuters.

Proposals for such a deal have been discussed but still need government approval, according to the official, who asked not to be identified.

“This is something that we are considering, but this is something that takes significant time to do,” the official said, adding that the debt management office would need to create the infrastructure to issue and track a green bond.

