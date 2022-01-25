ECONOMY

Cyprus planning green or sustainability bond, debt agency says

cyprus-planning-green-or-sustainability-bond-debt-agency-says

Cyprus could issue its first “green” or sustainability bond as soon as next year and would aim to raise at least 500 million euros, an official at its debt management agency told Reuters.

Proposals for such a deal have been discussed but still need government approval, according to the official, who asked not to be identified.

“This is something that we are considering, but this is something that takes significant time to do,” the official said, adding that the debt management office would need to create the infrastructure to issue and track a green bond.

[Reuters]

Markets Cyprus
READ MORE
cypriot-tax-revenues-rose-in-2020
FINANCE

Cypriot tax revenues rose in 2020

cyprus-power-market-opens-up-further
ENERGY

Cyprus power market opens up further

cyprus-lawmakers-pass-bill-protecting-whistleblowers
ECONOMY

Cyprus lawmakers pass bill protecting whistleblowers

cyprus-house-prices-keep-increasing
PROPERTY

Cyprus house prices keep increasing

larnaca-port-and-marina-overhaul
CYPRUS

Larnaca port and marina overhaul

data-point-to-q4-rebound-in-cyprus
ECONOMY

Data point to Q4 rebound in Cyprus