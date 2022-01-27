ECONOMY PROPERTY TAXATION

Platform opens for property transfer declarations and corrections

platform-opens-for-property-transfer-declarations-and-corrections

The online platform for the declaration of property data (E9) opened late Monday, allowing owners who have transferred their property or have acquired one (or more) since January 1 to make their declarations.

They also have the opportunity to correct any mistakes or omissions in past declarations, without having to pay the 100-euro fine that entails.

As things stand, corrections may be implemented by end-May, but that deadline may well be brought forward as the Finance Ministry is determined to have the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) pay slips issued earlier this year and for payments to start before this summer.

Property Taxation
[INTIME]
