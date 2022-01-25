cyprus-fails-to-progress-on-corruption

Transparency International released this week found that the Republic of Cyprus again failed to improve in terms of perceived levels of corruption in the public sector, according to figures Transparency International released this week.

According to the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released yesterday by Transparency International, corruption levels remain at a standstill worldwide, with 86% of countries including Cyprus making little to no progress in the last 10 years.

The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption from zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean). Cyprus was among a dozen countries that were at historic lows, with the island nation scoring 53, while a graph showing annual figures suggested the score started sliding in 2013.

Last week Cypriot lawmakers passed a bill on whistleblowing protections after years of delays and EU pressure, with the new law aimed at shielding employees from retaliation after speaking up against corruption.

Cypriot officials have previously pointed to cultural factors that failed to encourage citizens to do the right thing, suggesting it was difficult to root out corruption.