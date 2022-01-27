one-luxury-vehicle-for-every-376-people-in-greece

Greece is the 20th least affordable country in the world to buy a luxury vehicle in, according to a new study.

Specialist website Confused.com looked at the recommended retail price of three luxury vehicles in 59 countries to reveal the average cost of a luxury car in each country, and compared this to each nation’s average salary, to see how the cost of owning a luxury vehicle stacks up in different destinations around the world.

Australia is the country where luxury cars are the most affordable, with the annual salary equaling 39.73% of the cost of a luxury car, while Greece ranks as the 20th least affordable country to buy a luxury vehicle in, with the average annual salary equaling 8.32% of a luxury car’s cost.

It also ranks 41st among the 59 countries in luxury car density, with one for every 376 people.

Luxembourg has the highest luxury car density, with 13 people for every luxury car, and ranks eighth for affordability, with the annual salary equaling 26.42% of the cost of a luxury car.