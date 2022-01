Greek households’ disposable income grew 6.2% in the third quarter of 2021, totaling 33.52 billion euros, from €31.55 billion in the corresponding period in 2020, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Wednesday.

During the same period, final consumption spending grew by 9.9%, totaling €33.9 billion from €30.8 billion in 2020.

As a result, households’ saving rate was -1% in Q3 of 2021 from 2.3% in the same quarter in 2020.