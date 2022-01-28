thessaloniki-port-signs-cooperation-deal-with-suez

Thessaloniki Port Authority (OLTH) has teamed up with Suez Canal Economic Zone in Egypt, seeking to boost their business activities, OLTH said on Wednesday.

Thessaloniki port, a main gateway to the Balkans, has signed an agreement with Suez Canal Economic Zone to exchange expertise and work to increase cargo and passenger flows between the two ports, OLTH announced.

The two companies will establish a maritime line for perishable goods and bulk cargo and develop a cruise business. Greece said the agreement creates opportunities to further develop maritime trade between Europe and Asia.

[Reuters]