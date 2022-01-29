greece-adds-338-3-mw-of-wind-power-in-2021

Wind power in Greece totaled 4,451 megawatts in 2021, with 128 new wind turbines connected to the system, an investment totaling 340 million euros adding 338.3 MW of power, the Hellenic Wind Energy Association (HWEA) said in a report on Friday.

Total power in 2021 was up 8.2% compared with the previous year, but HWEAnoted that the pandemic crisis and administrative hurdles significantly slowed the growth rate from 43% in 2020.

The top players in the market were Terna Energy with 703 MW (a market share of 15.8%), Ellaktor with 482 MW (10.8%), ENEL Green Power with 368 MW (8.3%), Iberdrola Rokas with 271 MW (6.1%) and EREN with 250 MW (5.6%), followed by EDF, Motor Oil, Mytilineos Group, PPC Renewables, Jasper Energy etc.