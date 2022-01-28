nicosia-and-larnaca-buses-get-5g

Connecting to a 5G Wi-Fi network will now be possible for passengers on Cyprus Public Transport buses. The 5G network connectivity is being introduced on the company’s fleet of 300 buses in Nicosia and Larnaca, as well as at bus stations. Passengers will also have more route options as of Saturday.

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos spoke of the upgrade on public transport in Nicosia and Larnaca, saying data show there is already increased interest in public transportation. In particular, in December 2021 there was an increase of 27% in tickets and bus cards in Nicosia and 57% in Larnaca, in comparison to December 2020.

He added that the new route network will include early morning and night bus services. At the same time, there will be an increase in frequency and better coordination at transfer points. This will result in less waiting time, as well as faster routes.

The minister added that the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan is under preparation, with the first deliverable result being the study for a complete bus lane network, for which there is already an approved budget of 4 million euros.