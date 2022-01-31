ECONOMY ENERGY

Perennial problems at grid operator DEDDIE

perennial-problems-at-grid-operator-deddie

Once again thousands of households have been left for hours and days without power in difficult conditions as a result of bad weather.

Grid operator DEDDIE’s inactivity of many years, during which no investment was made in the network – to ensure its profits plugged the holes at parent company Public Power Corporation – has left the power system particularly vulnerable to any extreme weather conditions.

The shortage of DEDDIE electricians and the company’s inability to identify problems in time due to the non-digitalization of the aged grid, which remains overground, have resulted in this latest headache for thousands of citizens.

