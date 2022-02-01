Tax breaks to be permanent and fair, says Staikouras

Most Greek taxpayers will pay lower property taxes on a permanent and fairer basis as of 2022, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras reiterated at the 39th annual national conference of the Hellenic Property Federation (POMIDA) on Saturday.

Representing the prime minister at the conference, Staikouras said that real estate property was recovering from the multi-year financial crisis and the previous government’s excessive taxation.

He also thanked owners for assuming some of the debts from the government’s plan to provide rent subsidies to renters.

The government has provided refunds through consolidation of debts or direct deposits totaling 808 million euros, while outstanding cases, mostly related to subletting, are expected to be resolved by end-February, he said.

Among other things, the minister also said the government was improving the efficient use of public real estate assets, including through reducing tax calculation factors.

On small border islands and in areas hit hardest by natural disasters, the government is legislating that the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) be abolished, while it is reviewing the entire tax calculations for property nationally.

“It is absolutely feasible that most of our compatriots will pay even lower ENFIA, on a permanent basis, as of 2020, in a socially fairer way – announcements will come in the following weeks,” Staikouras said.