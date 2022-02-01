ECONOMY

Greenhouse owners in Marathonas face disaster

[Intime News]

Hundreds of uninsured greenhouse owners in Marathonas, East Attica are facing disaster as last week’s snowstorms left a trail of destruction for which they cannot be compensated.

The Hellenic Agricultural Insurance Organization (ELGA) is expected to compensate the growers of outdoor crops, which were insured, but not greenhouse producers, as they had not insured their produce. The latter were not insured as crops inside a greenhouse were deemed to be protected from the elements.

Meanwhile, Marathonas producers have committed not to increase the prices of fruits and vegetables sold in Athens.

“As long as we can cover the needs of vegetables, we will not increase prices,” the president of the Agricultural Association of Marathonas, Alekos Varsos, told Kathimerini, although he clarified that “if we cannot meet demand and vegetables are transported from other regions or even imported, we do not know what will happen to prices.”

