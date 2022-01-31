ATHEX: Bourse index earns almost 5% in January

January’s final session sealed a month of significant gains for the Greek bourse, as the benchmark at Athinon Avenue ended the month with a rise of 4.86% compared to the end of December. The banks index in particular soared almost 18%. That rising trend was confirmed in Monday’s session, with the bourse looking up thanks to growth in prices across the board.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 936.77 points, adding 1.34% to Friday’s 924.42 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.63%, ending at 2,274.17 points.

The banks index outperformed, climbing 3.05%. Alpha rose 4.31%, Eurobank grabbed 2.66%, National improved 2.59% and Piraeus collected 1.50%.

Aegean Airlines jumped 3.78%, Quest Holding earned 2.43%, EYDAP advanced 2.67%, Hellenic Petroleum increased 2.49% and OPAP augmented 1.85, while GEK Terna gave up 0.86%.

In total 68 stocks registered gains, 38 sustained losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €83 million, down from last Friday’s €88 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.20% to 69.22 points.