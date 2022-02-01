mobile-phone-operator-slapped-with-fine-over-data-breach

Mobile phone operator Cosmote and parent company OTE have been slapped with fines of over 9 million euros by Greece’s Data Protection Authority over a breach of user records in September 2020.

Specifically, the watchdog fined Cosmote 6 million euros for failing to protect a file containing the call histories of thousands of customers from hackers and OTE another 3.25 million euros for failing to provide the necessary security infrastructure to prevent such an attack.

According to the company, the records that were hacked did not include the users’ names, personal details, the content of their calls or messages, or any other very sensitive information.