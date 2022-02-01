Fixed minimum interest of 0.35% for Greece 2.0 credit

The Finance Ministry has set a fixed 0.35% minimum interest rate on loans to be offered in the framework of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan “Greece 2.0,” according to a decision taken by Minister Christos Staikouras and Alternate Minister Thodoros Skylakakis.

This specific term on interest rates covers all loan contracts expected to be signed between banks participating in the program and eligible investors. The interest rate, however, could be higher.

A total of six credit institutions are participating in the Greece 2.0 program: the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, National Bank of Greece, Piraeus Bank, Alpha Bank, Eurobank, Optima Bank and Pancreta Bank.

The Greek government has already set evaluation criteria for investment plans to be included in the Recovery and Resilience Fund, which will cover five pillars: the green transition, digital transformation, innovation-research & development, creating economies of scale through partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and extroversion.