Greece, China connected by ‘marble bridge’

The Greek marble industry’s collaboration with China has flourished in recent years and prospects for the future are bright, Julie Haidas, president of the Association of Marble Enterprises of Macedonia-Thrace (SEMMTH), has said.

“It could be said that Greece and China are connected by a marble bridge,” Haidas told Xinhua.

About 50% of Greece’s exportable marble goes to China, with the rate reaching 80% when for raw unprocessed marble, she noted. The two countries enjoy historically excellent relations and in recent years bilateral cooperation has a strong momentum of further development, Haidas added.

The marble sector reflects this trend. In the first 11 months of 2021, exports to China rose by 35% compared to the same period in 2020, she told Xinhua, adding that there is room for closer cooperation.

“Greece is, in fact, ranked fourth in the world in marble exports. We export 76% of our output to more than 120 countries worldwide,” she said.

In the first 11 months of 2021, the Greek marble industry registered an increase of 25% in exports compared to same period in 2020, reaching 332 million euros, according to Haidas.

In her view, Greece’s marble industry has shown remarkable resilience, weathering many crises over the past decade by implementing a strategy that has helped multiply exports and turnover. [Xinhua]