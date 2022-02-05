ECONOMY SOCIAL SECURITY

Plan for EFKA workers’ bonus

plan-for-efka-workers-bonus

The management of the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) is proposing a performance bonus aimed at encouraging a better standard of service for workers and pensioners seeking assistance through the social security fund’s 1555 help line. The bonus will come up to 450 euros gross for operators and to €600 for directors.

The bonus scheme will concern workers at EFKA Telephone Service Center, which has not been taking calls from citizens since last August but has been operating as a back office, instead, responding to and managing more complex demands and problems raised through the 1555 call center.

It will also concern employees at the Email and Other Communication Forms Center, that since December 2021 has handled demands submitted to EFKA through the online service on support.gov.gr and the website 1555.gov.gr, as well as the relevant app for smartphones.

The management’s main argument is that the volume of citizens’ demands lodged with the Citizens Service Department is particularly large and tackling it would require more time than that available in the regular working hours of staff or their overtime. The bonus, however, will relate strictly to results and not to the hours spent at work.

