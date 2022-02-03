ECONOMY

PM congratulates staff at Viva Wallet over JPMorgan investment

[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated staff at Viva Wallet for their work and for attracting the attention of banking giant JPMorgan & Chase as an investor, during a visit to the company’s northern Athens headquarters on Thursday. 

“I regard this investment as a very important vote of confidence in the company but also in the country’s potential. I am particularly glad that innovative Greek companies can distinguish themselves,” he said. 

“Greece is not just a country that supports itself through tourism and its wonderful beaches, but it also has human resources in the technology sector that make us optimistic technology will make up an ever-increasing part of the country’s GDP,” the prime minister added. 

He also hailed the fact that the company applied legislation on employee stock options and that the surplus value this created was reaching all employees. 

“This is the new model for business management, in my opinion. This style of – let’s say – ‘participatory capitalism’ in startups is the model of the future. It is that which finally links the success of the company with the prosperity of the worker,” Mitsotakis said, adding that this new collective culture is also apparent in other Greek startups.

