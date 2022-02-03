ATHEX: Bourse slides after days of progress

Following three consecutive sessions of growth, prices at the Greek stock market posted a moderate decline on Thursday, in line with most eurozone peers, on the back of the European Central Bank decision to avoid a rate adjustment while noting that inflation appears to be above forecasts in the eurozone. The share of losing stocks was disproportionately higher, attributed to withdrawal from positions from mid- and small-caps.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 946.13 points, shedding 0.90% from Wednesday’s 954.72 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.07%, ending at 2,298.57 points.

The banks index eased 1.04%, as Alpha dropped 3.14% and Piraeus conceded 0.99%, while Eurobank stayed put and National advanced 0.65%. Jumbo fell 2.37% and PPC parted with 2.08%, but Aegean rose 1.71%.

In total 32 stocks reported gains, 73 sustained losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last 13 sessions, amounting to €51.9 million, down from Wednesday’s €63.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.62% to close at 69.20 points.