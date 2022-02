The Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Hellenic Development Bank are organizing an online event to present the new platform “InnoAgora – Grow With InnoAgora” next week.

The event on the interconnection platform created through Bpifrance’s “EuroQuity” project, with over 17,000 companies and 2,600 investors, will take place on Wednesday, February 16, from 3.30 to 5 p.m.