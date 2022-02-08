oaed-offers-new-generation-of-employment-policies

“After the record of 50,000 new jobs created during the pandemic, OAED started 2022 with the same momentum, with the implementation of a new generation of active employment policies with 86,000 subsidized new jobs in the private sector,” Manpower Organization (OAED) Director Spiros Protopsaltis said on Sunday.

“These actions, on the one hand, help companies to increase their staff and, on the other, give the unemployed the opportunity to re-enter the labor market,” he added.

He pointed out that these are 11 new programs of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan “Greece 2.0” and the European Union Partnership Agreement (ESPA), which will subsidize the employment of previously jobless people in 62,000 new full-time positions, with a budget that will exceed 580 million euros, as well as eight open programs with 24,000 new jobs.