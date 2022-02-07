ATHEX: Stock index remains southbound

Greek stocks continued on Monday on their downward path, which had started on Friday, with the majority posting a moderate decline, although banks remained the least affected sector. Traders are now awaiting the upcoming MSCI index rebalancing that will likely affect the entire market.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 938.09 points, shedding 0.73% from Friday’s 945 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.68%, ending at 2,280.48 points.

The banks index eased 0.21%, as Piraeus dropped 1.41%, National conceded 1.10% and Alpha slipped 0.23%, while Eurobank rose 0.95%, climbing to highs unseen since 2016. Public Power Corporation sank 2.99%, Ellaktor fell 2.29%, Motor Oil parted with 1.60%, Viohalco gave up 1.59%, Sarantis shrank 1.15% and Lamda Development was down 1.13%, as Terna Energy advanced 0.47% and Hellenic Petroleum earned 0.30%.

In total 21 stocks enjoyed gains, 73 sustained losses and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €80.4 million euros, up from last Friday’s €71.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.08% to close at 68.66 points.