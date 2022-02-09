new-santorini-resort-to-combine-traditional-architecture-with-modern-design

NOUS, the biggest resort to operate on the island of Santorini as of this summer, will be opened on June 1 at Mesaria by YES! Hotels, a member of the Donkey Hotels group.

This will be the first investment outside of Athens for the group controlled by the Ioannou family and will form part of YES! Hotels’ Design Hotels, with traditional architecture, according to a statement by the company.

YES! Hotels has introduced the notion of ‘contemporary hospitality’ to Greece and remains among its leaders, with NOUS set to be developed on the hillside, just like the island’s traditional settlements, only with a modern design. The new resort will have a capacity of 121 rooms.