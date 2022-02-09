kikilias-points-to-rise-in-tourism-bookings

A sharp rise in early bookings for the new tourist season has been observed in Greece, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias underlined in an interview with the financial magazine Economicos Tachidromos.

He stated that “the picture we have from the tour operators, the airlines, the hotels and cruise sector is very good.”

Asked if Greece could exceed 2021’s level in terms of tourism, Kikilias said that the ministry’s efforts have one single target: that Greece be a champion in tourism in the summer of 2022.

“This would be a victory for the country and the reward is the dividend that will return to Greek households with new job positions, increases in income and new investments.”

Regarding health safety in the face of the pandemic, Kikilias underlined that after two years of Covid-19 it is now clear that the increase in infections internationally is not linked with tourist activity.

“Regarding Greece, especially, the reflexes we showed against this international health crisis were immediate and decisive.”