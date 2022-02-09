optimism-declines-among-greek-manager-consultants

Greek management consultants were less optimistic over economic developments in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Hellenic Association of Management Consulting Firms (SESMA) said in a report on Monday.

The SESMA barometer for the economy, which surveys and records the views of management consulting firms on a quarterly basis, showed that the General Index GRe+1, a composite index, fell to 46.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 58.2% in the third quarter.

The survey said that management consulting firms were less optimistic about economic developments in the next 12 months, with the average difference between positive and negative responses on the economic growth rate, unemployment, private fixed-capital investments, exports and price changes falling to 47.6% from 64% in the third quarter and 47.2% at the end of 2020.

The average difference between optimism and pessimism fell to 45.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021, from 52.4% in the previous quarter.