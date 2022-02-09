Costa Navarino to host Greece’s first Mandarin Oriental

The first Mandarin Oriental hotel in Greece will open at Costa Navarino about a year from today.

The new unit, located on Navarino Bay, constitutes an investment of 75 million euros and will bring the number of units operating at the resort in the southwest Peloponnese up to four.

The most recent of the three existing units is W Costa Navarino, developed on Navarino Waterfront in a separate investment of €90 million.

Mandarin Oriental will be located on a seaside plot of 1.4 square kilometers with a view of the bay and have 99 rooms, including 48 villas with private pools and large verandas, as well as five restaurants and bars.