volume-of-exports-at-unprecedented-levels-last-year

Greek exports (including fuel products) climbed to a historic high of almost 40 billion euros last year as a result of the systematic efforts in recent years to improve the outward-looking character of Greek enterprises.

The 2021 record came also thanks to the high price of exported commodities, as the hikes have been a global phenomenon over the last few months.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority data published on Wednesday showed exports at €39.89 billion euros last year, up 29.5% on 2020.

Excluding fuel products and ships, exports amounted to €28.74 billion, posting a remarkable increase of 19.9% compared to the previous year.