melina-travlos-is-first-female-head-of-union-of-greek-shipowners

Melina Travlos, chairwoman of Neptune Lines Shipping & Managing Enterprises, was on Thursday elected as the new head of the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS).

Travlos is the first woman to be elected president of the Union of Greek Shipowners since UGS was founded in 1916, and will serve a three-year term.

Her father, Nikos Travlos, founded Neptune Lines in 1975, a company specializing in the transport of vehicles.

Its 18-ship fleet transports over a million cars per year to 20 countries and 30 Mediterranean ports.

The new UGS Board of Directors for the next three years will include the following members: President Melina N. Travlos, Vice Presidents Michael D. Chandris and Antonios-Thomas N. Lemos, Secretaries Dimitrios J. Fafalios and Nikolaos T. Veniamis, Treasurer John A. Xylas, Deputy Treasurer Constantinos I. Carrousis, and board members Maria I. Angelicoussis, George C. Angelopoulos, Constantinos V. Constantacopoulos, John G. Coumantaros, John D. Coustas, John P. Dragnis, George C. Economou, Filippos A. Efstathiou, Maria A. Fragkista, Frangiskos C. Kanellakis, George K. Karageorgiou, Stephanos D. Lecanides, George S. Livanos, John C. Lyras, Evangelos M. Marinakis, Nikolaos C. Martinos, Markos A. Nomikos, Semiramis S. Paliou, Vasileios A. Papagiannopoulos, Alexandros P. Pappas, Johanna G. Procopiou, Dimitri Frank D. Saracakis and Georgios D. Youroukos.