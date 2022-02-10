ATHEX: Banks send benchmark higher still

Developments on the Greek stock market are getting more interesting by the day, not only because the benchmark is breaking one seven-year record after another – as it did again on Thursday – but also because of its relatively high turnover and the various share packages changing hands.

Banks stocks almost single-handedly brought the main index higher and closer to the major milestone of 1,000 points, while mid-caps and the majority of stocks across the board ended up in the red.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 964.05 points, another 86-month high, adding 0.39% to Wednesday’s 960.32 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.61%, ending at 2,360.94 points, but mid-caps contracted 0.21%.

The banks index advanced 1.83%, as National jumped 3.02%, Eurobank grew 1.94%, Piraeus rose 1.87% and Alpha earned 0.92%.

In total 50 stocks posted gains, 57 reported losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 99.4 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €123.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.03% to close at 69.85 points.