greece-slips-to-fifth-among-popular-european-tourism-destinations

Greece may remain among the top five destinations for European travelers for the first half of 2022, but it has slipped one place from last year, behind Italy, Spain, France and Germany, while in sixth Croatia is creeping up on Greece, according to the latest survey by Mindhaus for the European Travel Commission, the association of European tourism organizations.

Greece ranks fourth in specific markets such as the United Kingdom and France, but has dropped out of the top five for the Germans, Italians, Belgians, Polish and Austrians.

Mindhaus director Theofilos Kyratsoulis stressed Greece cannot be complacent.