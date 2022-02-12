Randstad’s business specialty manager Alex Batsas and talent acquisition specialist Parisatis Katiridou are hosting a one-hour webinar on “Language Jobs in Greece” on February 22, starting at 11 a.m.

The online seminar is addressed to people who speak more than one language, including Greek expats, foreigners living in Greece or wanting to relocate, language students, foreign language teachers, translators or interpreters, and Erasmus students.

To register, visit randstad.gr.