Greek Innovation Lab for Women launches in Athens

The Greek Innovation Lab for Women (#GIL4W) opened at the Athena Research Center in Athens on Friday, with the objective of supporting and promoting research, innovation and entrepreneurship for and by women.

Launched on International Day of Women and Girls in Science, #GIL4W is an initiative of Deputy Labor and Social Affairs Minister Maria Syrengela, responsible for demographic policies and families.

In a statement, the Labor Ministry said the unit brought together 20 agencies, ministries, research centers, academic institutions, chambers of commerce and the private sector, and will serve women around the country.

 

