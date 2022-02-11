ATHEX: Bourse index heads north once again

In what could be seen as a session of two halves, the benchmark of the Greek bourse reversed its early losses to end up with notable gains for yet another day and edge ever closer to the major psychological milestone of 1,000 points. Buyers focused on a wide range of blue chips, which helped the index seal another week of growth, on significant trading volume too.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 971.09 points, a new 86-month high, adding 0.73% to Thursday’s 964.05 points. On a weekly basis it improved 2.76%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.64%, ending at 2,375.98 points.

The banks index edged up 0.29%, with Eurobank rising 1.28% and National grabbing 0.92%, while Piraeus conceded 1.83% and Alpha parted with 0.24%. Ellaktor jumped 6.07%, Aegean climbed 2.99% and PPC collected 2.49%.

In total 68 stocks recorded gains, 40 registered losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 120.2 million euros, up from Thursday’s €99.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.47% to close at 70.18 points.