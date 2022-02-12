restoration-project-under-way-at-navagio-beach-on-zakynthos

Navagio (“shipwreck”) Beach on the Ionian island of Zakynthos is Greece’s second most photographed site, after the Acropolis, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias stressed on Thursday, as the project for the restoration of safe access to the location is now under way.

A meeting at the ministry discussed the works’ objectives – i.e. the maintenance of the shipwreck and safe access to the site, as well as the protection of the environment in the area.

Kikilias asked local authorities to submit their proposals for protecting the site and the environment, for the benefit of the islanders, visitors and Greek tourism in general.