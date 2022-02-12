Amazon to support Greece’s digital transformation

Amazon Web Services (AWS) wants to be actively involved in the digital transformation of the country after the important steps taken in this direction by both the private sector and the Greek government.

“Every investment that creates opportunities for more innovation [helps lay the foundations for] a modern, digital Greece that makes the most of the possibilities of technology,” Marina Stavrakantonaki, public policy manager for Greece and Cyprus at Amazon Web Services (AWS), said on Friday.

“As the official supporter of Elevate Greece, AWS will support its startups by providing them with access to services and resources that will allow them to innovate and also to grow faster.”