Some 12,000 applications for compensation were submitted to the online platform for drivers who were trapped on the Attiki Odos motorway during the recent snowstorm, the company said.

The platform closed on Friday, noted operator Attiki Odos SA, and the processing of vehicle data began on Saturday.

Disbursement of a 2,000 euros compensation per car will begin in about a week’s time, it was added.

