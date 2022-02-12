greece-to-pay-about-127-million-over-poor-plastic-recycling-record

Greece will have to pay around €127 million to the European Union this year due to its low performance in recycling plastic packaging.

The fine is aimed at increasing the recycling of plastics across the EU. According to a study on the role of plastics in the circular economy of Greece, prepared by think tank IOBE on behalf of the Association of Hellenic Plastics Industries (SVPE), about 43,000 tons of plastic packaging is neither buried nor recycled each year.