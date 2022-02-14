ECONOMY ENERGY

Power companies feel heat as crisis continues

Electricity suppliers are under huge pressure, as the prolonged energy crisis is testing their stamina, the problem of unpaid bills is growing and payment arrangements are increasing.

Many people expect the first supplier bankruptcies to be announced soon.

The liquidity problem these companies face is also reflected in the data of DEDDIE: The grid operator showed that on February 3 the arranged debts of seven suppliers exceeded 120 million euros; however, five of them are not adhering to the settlement terms, and one cannot even issue a letter of guarantee for itself, and has produced one from its parent company.

Kazim Iscen, a painter and decorator shows his bill in Ankara, Wednesday, saying he already has fallen behind on his utility costs and would not be able to pay his electricity bill, which came in ‘two or three times higher’ this month. Spiking energy prices are raising utility bills from Poland to the United Kingdom, leaving people struggling to make ends meet and small businesses uncertain about much longer they can stay afloat. [Burhan Ozbilici/AP]
