science-and-technology-cooperation-deal-between-cyprus-and-us

Cyprus’ Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Kyriacos Kokkinos and US Ambassador to Nicosia Judith Garber signed a cooperation agreement on science and technology between Cyprus and the US on the occasion of the International Women and Girls in Science Day on Friday.

The agreement marks the commitment to new scientific cooperation between Cyprus and the US, said Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Erika Olson.

According to the deputy minister, the agreement incorporates specific measures to encourage, develop and facilitate cooperation in areas of common interest, while he also stressed the importance of signing the agreement on the occasion of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Kokkinos said the bilateral science and technology agreement is a long-anticipated development that further advances the rapidly growing relationship between the two countries.

“Our joint priorities for the future are clear: We need to invest in digital technologies and side with innovation to stimulate growth,” he stated.