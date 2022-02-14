ATHEX: Decline is moderated by close

In a warmongering climate that dominated trade across Europe on Monday, as the situation is deteriorating fast in Ukraine, the Greek stock market managed to contain its losses and the benchmark held on to the 950-point level. The increasing trading volume bodes well for the future, given that investors seem to have Athinon Avenue more and more in their radar screens thanks to its strong showing, and buyers should bounce back.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 950.70 points shedding 2.10% from Friday’s 971.09 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 2.20%, ending at 2,323.60 points.

The banks index slumped 3.06%, as Piraeus dropped 4.52%, National fell 3.17%, Eurobank deducted 3.15% and Alpha was down 2.34%. Viohalco gave up 3.36% and Mytilineos parted with 2.63%, while Ellaktor advanced 1.91%.

In total 19 stocks secured gains, 97 suffered losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 131.3 million euros, up from last Friday’s €120.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.04% to close at 69.45 points.