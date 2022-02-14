kikilias-announces-up-to-14-weekly-flights-between-greece-and-us

The start of direct flights from the United States to Greece on March 7, earlier than in any other year, “amounts to a vote of confidence in our country by a key market that adds high value to Greek tourism,” Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias stated on Monday.

After meeting with US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt at the ministry, Kikilias said that this summer American airlines will operate 14 direct flights every week between eight large US airports and Athens.

It follows a summer when scheduled flights from the US to the Athens International Airport reached an unprecedented number.

US tourists rank top among all visitors in per capita spending.